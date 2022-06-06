Tax evasion charges against former Calgary MP Rob Anders stayed

Send this page to someone via email

A two-week trial scheduled to begin in the tax evasion case of Rob Anders, a former Conservative member of Parliament, has been cancelled after the Crown stayed all charges.

Anders, who is now 50, faced five charges, some of which dated back to his time in politics.

He was elected as a Reform MP in 1997 and went on to to represent his Calgary riding until 2015.

A Crown prosecutor told reporters that he received new evidence last week that would have made it difficult to secure a conviction.

Anders’ lawyer said his client was very relieved.

The former MP was not in court today.

