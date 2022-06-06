Menu

Canada

Tax evasion charges against former Calgary MP Rob Anders stayed

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 6, 2022 12:24 pm
Conservative MP Rob Anders rises in the House of Commons in Ottawa, Wednesday September 26, 2012. View image in full screen
Conservative MP Rob Anders rises in the House of Commons in Ottawa, Wednesday September 26, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

A two-week trial scheduled to begin in the tax evasion case of Rob Anders, a former Conservative member of Parliament, has been cancelled after the Crown stayed all charges.

Anders, who is now 50, faced five charges, some of which dated back to his time in politics.

Read more: Former Calgary MP Rob Anders’ tax evasion trial begins Monday

He was elected as a Reform MP in 1997 and went on to to represent his Calgary riding until 2015.

Trending Stories

A Crown prosecutor told reporters that he received new evidence last week that would have made it difficult to secure a conviction.

Anders’ lawyer said his client was very relieved.

The former MP was not in court today.

