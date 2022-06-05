Menu

Politics

Quebec Premier confirms another sovereigntist candidate for fall election

By staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 5, 2022 4:17 pm
WATCH: Opposition parties accuse CAQ of ‘buying’ votes with election promise

Quebec Premier François Legault has named another sovereigntist who will carry his party’s banner in the fall election.

Legault confirmed on Sunday the nomination of Caroline St-Hilaire, former Bloc Québécois MP and mayor of Longueuil, Que., as a candidate in the Sherbrooke riding, one of the province’s biggest cities.

St-Hilaire, who was Bloc MP for Longueuil and Longueuil-Pierre-Boucher from 1997 to 2008 before being mayor of Longueuil from 2009 to 2017, is known to be a prominent sovereigntist and has repeatedly criticized Legault’s government’s priorities in the past.

READ MORE: Use of French at home is only one indicator of language health: Quebec demographers

The news comes two days after the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) revealed Bernard Drainville, a former minister with the sovereigntist Party Québécois, will announce his own candidacy next week.

The provincial Liberal party suggests the influx of sovereigntist candidates is a sign the CAQ is not-so-secretly interested in campaigning for Quebec’s independence.

The CAQ, however, has responded to concerns by saying it’s a national party that doesn’t promote sovereignty.

Sherbrooke is currently represented by Québec Solidaire’s Christine Labrie, who won in 2018 with 34 per cent of the vote and is now running for re-election.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
