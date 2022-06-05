Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
View Full Results
Canada

Christopher Pratt, legendary Canadian painter and printmaker, dies at 86

By Sadaf Ahsan The Canadian Press
Posted June 5, 2022 2:08 pm
Christopher Pratt View image in full screen
Painter Christopher Pratt is shown in a family handout photo. Pratt, long considered one of Canada's greatest painters, has died at 86. Photo Credit-Pratt Family/. CP images

Christopher Pratt, an esteemed Canadian painter and designer of Newfoundland and Labrador’s provincial flag, has died at 86.

His family issued a statement saying the artist died Sunday at his home on Newfoundland’s Salmonier River.

Pratt is survived by his brother, four children, 11 grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.

Read more: Rockabilly artist Ronnie Hawkins dies at 87 after long illness

The family statement says his “best friend and sometime wife,” fellow painter Mary Pratt, died in 2018.

Trending Stories

As a painter and printmaker, Christopher Pratt often explored landscapes, architecture and the body.

Due to a notable love for his home province which also had an impact on his work, in 1980, Pratt was asked to design the Newfoundland flag that still flies today.

Story continues below advertisement

In recognition of his extensive body of work, he became a Companion of the Order of Canada in 1983 and a recipient of the Order of Newfoundland and Labrador in 2018.

“Lauded from an early age as one of Canada’s finest painters and printmakers, he was faithful to his art all of his life,” the family added in their statement.

“Until the day he could no longer get there under his own steam, he headed to his studio every morning without fail.

“He taught us how to look, and how to see. We will miss him every day.”

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Newfoundland and Labrador tagChristopher Pratt tagcanada painter christopher pratt tagchristopher pratt canadian painter tagchristopher pratt dead tagchristopher pratt painter tagchristopher pratt painter dead tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers