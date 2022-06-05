Injured hiker airlifted after 20-foot fall during Baden Powell hike, North Shore Rescue says

Send this page to someone via email

A hiker had to be rescued in the North Shore mountains when she fell around 20 feet on the side of a trail.

North Shore Rescue said the women fell when she slipped on the Baden Powell Trail near Eagle Bluffs.

The rescue team moved in and was able to rescue her using a helicopter. She was then transported to hospital.

Read more: Port McNeill plans community forum amid latest hospital ER service reduction

North Shore Rescue is reminding hikers to be more careful during this time of the year, as trails can be slippery due to rainfall and vegetation.

“I think it was a simple situation where she slipped on wet, mossy rocks,” Paul Markey said, a North Shore Rescue spokesperson.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s been a wet year so far, there is a lot of moss growing on rocks with a lot of recent rainfall, it would have been really slippery.”

The hiker was wearing adequate footwear, according to the rescue team.

North Shore Rescue is warning potential hikers that trails will continue to be slippery due to the high amount of forecasted rain.

1:44 North Shore Rescue helps fulfill Irish boy’s dreams North Shore Rescue helps fulfill Irish boy’s dreams