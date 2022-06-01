Off-duty RCMP officer rescues man from submerged vehicle in Harrison Lake

Send this page to someone via email

Heroic actions of an off-duty Agassiz RCMP officer led to the rescue of a man trapped underwater in a vehicle.

Around 7 p.m. on Monday, May 30, Agassiz RCMP received a report that a vehicle had veered off the road and was submerged in Harrison Lake near Rockwell Drive.

“Initial rescue efforts were attempted by a local resident who dove into the water prior to the arrival of emergency personnel,” Sgt. Krista Vrolyk said. “The good Samaritan entered the water and attempted to break the window with a hammer without success.”

That’s when off-duty Const. Ben Stewart arrived on the scene and immediately plunged into the lake. Stewart was able to break a window and rescue the lone man inside.

“The bravery and quick actions of Const. Stewart led to the safe rescue of the occupant of the submerged vehicle,” said Sgt. Mike Sargent, Detachment Commander of the Agassiz RCMP. “The community is fortunate to have Ben, whose commitment to the communities he serves is evident both on and off duty.”

The driver was airlifted to hospital where he is in stable condition.

