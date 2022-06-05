Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
View Full Results
Health

First Nations advocate says ending birth alerts in Manitoba isn’t enough

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 5, 2022 1:58 pm
Click to play video: 'Manitoba Families Minister talks about decision to eliminate birth alerts' Manitoba Families Minister talks about decision to eliminate birth alerts
Manitoba Families Minister Heather Stefanson talks to reporters after the government announced it would stop the practice of birth alerts starting April 1 – Jan 31, 2020

The First Nations family advocate for the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs says ending birth alerts isn’t enough and many people she speaks with are still concerned about their babies being taken into care.

Cora Morgan says that means some pregnant people are uncomfortable seeking services because they worry they will be flagged.

Birth alerts have long been criticized by Indigenous leaders who say the practice is stacked against their families.

The final report of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls said the alerts are “racist and discriminatory and are a gross violation of the rights of the child, the mother, and the community.”

Trending Stories

Read more: Indigenous mother proposes class-action lawsuit on birth alerts in Manitoba

Manitoba’s families minister claimed in question period last week that the number of newborns being apprehended has dropped by 75 per cent since the province ended the controversial practice of birth alerts.

Story continues below advertisement

But the minister’s office clarified later that newborn apprehensions actually decreased by 65 per cent since 2016 when the Progressive Conservatives took office.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs tagbirth alerts tagCora Morgan tagManitoba Birth Alerts tagfirst nation advocate tagfirst nation manitoba tagmb birth alerts tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers