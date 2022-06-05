Ontario COVID numbers: 419 people in hospital, 111 in intensive care

Send this page to someone via email

There are fewer than 500 people in hospital with COVID-19 in Ontario, according to data released by the province.

The number of reported cases also dropped below 1,000 on Sunday.

New daily data shows there are 419 people in hospital with COVID-19 in Ontario and 111 in an intensive care unit (ICU).

The figures represent a 50 per cent drop in hospitalizations compared to a week ago, while intensive care admissions also dropped compared to the previous week.

Overnight hospitalizations figures fell too, although the number of people in intensive care grew marginally from 107 to 111.

The province reported 671 people in hospital with COVID-19 on Saturday and 107 in an Ontario intensive care unit with or due to the virus. A week ago, on Sunday May 28, there were 865 people in hospital and 144 in ICU.

The data included three new deaths. There have been 13,288 deaths since the pandemic began in early 2020.

Ontario reported 710 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases on Saturday. That figure, experts say, is likely an underestimate of the true number of cases due to testing restrictions that limit access to PCR tests in the province.

Test positivity reported Sunday declined. A total of 7.1 per cent of test results reported on Sunday by Public Health Ontario were positive, compared to 7.9 per cent Saturday.

A total of 91.4 per cent of Ontario residents aged 12 or older have had two COVID-19 vaccine doses, while 60.3 per cent of people aged 18 or older have been boosted.

More than 33 million shots have been administered since the pandemic began.

