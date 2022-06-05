Brampton shooting leaves 1 dead on Sunday morning: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating after a homicide killed one victim in Peel Region early Sunday morning.

In a tweet, Peel Regional Police said they responded to a call in the area of Alfred Kuene Boulevard and Advance Boulevard in Brampton. Police received a call about the incident around 4:16 a.m.

Police said the victim was taken to a local trauma centre but died from their injuries.

There is no word yet on the suspect or victim’s identity.

The force said an update would follow on Sunday morning. Peel Regional Police’s homicide unit will lead the investigation.

