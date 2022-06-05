Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
View Full Results
Crime

Brampton shooting leaves 1 dead on Sunday morning: police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted June 5, 2022 9:38 am
A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen at the 12 Division station. View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen at the 12 Division station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Police are investigating after a homicide killed one victim in Peel Region early Sunday morning.

In a tweet, Peel Regional Police said they responded to a call in the area of Alfred Kuene Boulevard and Advance Boulevard in Brampton. Police received a call about the incident around 4:16 a.m.

Police said the victim was taken to a local trauma centre but died from their injuries.

Read more: 1 dead following overnight shooting in Toronto, police say

There is no word yet on the suspect or victim’s identity.

Trending Stories

The force said an update would follow on Sunday morning. Peel Regional Police’s homicide unit will lead the investigation.

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagpeel regional police tagBrampton tagBrampton shooting tagPRP tagAdvance Boulevard tagAlfred Keune Boulevard tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers