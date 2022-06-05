IN PHOTOS: Queen’s Platinum Jubilee concert at Buckingham Palace

Tens of thousands of Britons took the party out to the streets Saturday night for the much-anticipated Platinum Jubilee concert at Buckingham Palace.

With a surprise appearance by the Queen via video clip alongside Paddington Bear and performances by Diana Ross, Rod Stewart, Duran Duran and Queen, the concert marked the biggest evening of the four-day Platinum Jubilee celebrations that wrap up officially later on Sunday.

The Mall and surrounding parks were packed with people even hours before the concert, projected on big screens to the thousands bedecked in Union Jack flags and British memorabilia of all kinds.

Among those in the crowd were two future kings: Prince Charles and Prince William, the latter of which attended along with his wife Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, and two of their three children. Prince George and Princess Charlotte could be seen taking in the show, along with celebrity guests and Britons from all walks of life.

Here’s a look at some of the highlights from the concert.

View image in full screen Crowds on the Mall watch the Platinum Jubilee concert, taking place in front of Buckingham Palace, London, Saturday June 4, 2022, on the third of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. (Niklas Halle’n/Pool Photo via AP). Niklas Halle'n/Pool Photo via AP

View image in full screen Royal fans watch Queen Elizabeth II onscreen during the Platinum Jubilee concert taking place in front of Buckingham Palace, London, Saturday June 4, 2022, on the third of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein). AP Photo/Frank Augstein

View image in full screen The crowd watch a film of Queen Elizabeth II having tea with Paddington Bear on a big screen at the Platinum Jubilee concert taking place in front of Buckingham Palace, London, Saturday June 4, 2022, on the third of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. (Victoria Jones/PA via AP). Victoria Jones/PA via AP

View image in full screen Brian May, center, and the band Queen perform at the Platinum Jubilee concert taking place in front of Buckingham Palace, London, Saturday June 4, 2022, on the third of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali, Pool). AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali, Pool

View image in full screen Brian May performs at the Platinum Jubilee concert taking place in front of Buckingham Palace, London, Saturday June 4, 2022, on the third of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years of service. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali, Pool). AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali, Pool

View image in full screen Adam Lambert, center, from the band Queen performs with the Royal Marine drummers at the Platinum Jubilee concert taking place in front of Buckingham Palace, London, Saturday June 4, 2022, on the third of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, Pool). AP Photo/Alastair Grant, Pool

View image in full screen Mabel on stage at the Platinum Jubilee concert taking place in front of Buckingham Palace, London, Saturday June 4, 2022, on the third of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years of service. (Jeff J Mitchell /Pool photo via AP). Jeff J Mitchell /Pool photo via AP

View image in full screen Front row from right, Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge watch the Platinum Jubilee concert taking place in front of Buckingham Palace, London, Saturday June 4, 2022, on the third of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. (Niklas Halle’n/Pool Photo via AP). Niklas Halle'n/Pool Photo via AP

View image in full screen Front row from left, Britain’s Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince William at the Platinum Jubilee concert taking place in front of Buckingham Palace, London, Saturday June 4, 2022, on the third of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years of service. (Jacob King/PA via AP). Jacob King/PA via AP)

View image in full screen Prince George, right, and Princess Charlotte watch the Platinum Jubilee concert taking place in front of Buckingham Palace, London, Saturday June 4, 2022, on the third of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. (Henry Nicholls/Pool via AP). Henry Nicholls/Pool via AP

View image in full screen Princess Charlotte and Prince George watch the Platinum Jubilee concert taking place in front of Buckingham Palace, London, Saturday June 4, 2022, on the third of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. (Chris Jackson/Pool via AP). Chris Jackson/Pool via AP

View image in full screen Rod Stewart performs at the Platinum Jubilee concert taking place in front of Buckingham Palace, London, Saturday June 4, 2022, on the third of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years of service. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, Pool). AP Photo/Alastair Grant, Pool)

View image in full screen Rod Stewart performs at the Platinum Jubilee concert taking place in front of Buckingham Palace, London, Saturday June 4, 2022, on the third of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years of service. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, Pool). AP Photo/Alastair Grant, Pool

View image in full screen Jason Donovan from the musical Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, performs at the Platinum Jubilee concert taking place in front of Buckingham Palace, London, Saturday June 4, 2022, on the third of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, Pool). AP Photo/Alastair Grant, Pool

View image in full screen Michelle Obama appears on screen at the Platinum Jubilee concert taking place in front of Buckingham Palace, London, Saturday June 4, 2022, on the third of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali, Pool). AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali, Pool

View image in full screen Andrea Bocelli performs at the Platinum Jubilee concert taking place in front of Buckingham Palace, London, Saturday June 4, 2022, on the third of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. (Jeff J Mitchell /Pool photo via AP). Jeff J Mitchell /Pool photo via AP

View image in full screen Images of Queen Elizabeth II are projected onto Buckingham Palace as Duran Duran perform during the Platinum Jubilee concert taking place in London, Saturday June 4, 2022, on the third of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. (Hannah McKay/Pool Photo via AP). Hannah McKay/Pool Photo via AP

View image in full screen Diana Ross performs at the Platinum Jubilee concert taking place in front of Buckingham Palace, London, Saturday June 4, 2022, on the third of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years of service. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, Pool). AP Photo/Alastair Grant, Pool

View image in full screen Diana Ross performs at the Platinum Jubilee concert taking place in front of Buckingham Palace, London, Saturday June 4, 2022, on the third of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years of service. (Henry Nicholls/Pool via AP). Henry Nicholls/Pool via AP)

View image in full screen The words ‘Thank You Ma’am’ are illuminated over Buckingham Palace during the Platinum Jubilee concert, London, Saturday June 4, 2022, on the third of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali, Pool). AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali, Pool