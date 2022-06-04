Hamilton Police investigate late night shooting

Hamilton police officers are investigating after a shooting Friday night near the city’s north end.
Just before midnight, officers responded to calls of a shooting in the area of Gibson Ave and Wilson St.
Investigators say a shooting incident did occur, but at this point no one is reported injured.
Police are asking residents in the area to look through any security surveillance cameras they have between the hours of 11:15-11:50pm Friday.
If you caught any suspicious on tape, or have information about this incident, you’re being asked to call police at 905-546-3818 or 905-546-4725.
