Flood watch for East Okanagan, West Kettle River; 28 properties under evacuation alert

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted June 3, 2022 8:15 pm
A map showing areas in B.C.’s Southern Interior under a flood watch (in orange). View image in full screen
A map showing areas in B.C.’s Southern Interior under a flood watch (in orange). B.C. River Forecast Centre

With heavy rain expected to drench B.C.’s Southern Interior, a flood watch is now underway for some areas.

EmergencyInfoBC issued the flood watch at noon on Friday. It came on the heels of a severe thunderstorm watch issued earlier by Environment Canada.

Read more: Severe thunderstorm watch for Okanagan, Shuswap and other parts of the Southern Interior

The flood watch includes the following areas:

  • East Okanagan, including Mission Creek and tributaries east of Vernon, Kelowna, Penticton and surrounding areas;
  • West Kettle River and surrounding tributaries;
  • Spius Creek and Lower Nicola River downstream of Spius Creek.

Further, B.C.’s River Forecast Centre lists the Boundary and Okanagan as being in flood-watch territory.

A flood watch is issued when river levels are rising and will approach or may exceed bankfull, and that flooding of areas adjacent to the affected rivers may occur.

Click to play video: 'Rising waters spark more flood concerns in B.C.' Rising waters spark more flood concerns in B.C.
Rising waters spark more flood concerns in B.C.

Also, the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary (RDKB) issued an evacuation alert for 10 addresses in Grand Forks. The homes, located along Beatrice and Division streets, are located near the Kettle River.

The RDKB says affected residents aren’t being ordered to leave their properties, but asked them to be prepared, as the weekend forecast includes heavy rains.

More information about the evacuation alert can be found on the RDKB website.

Also, evacuation alerts have been issued for properties in Electoral Area H within the communities of Coalmont and Tulameen.

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen says 18 properties are under the evacuation alert, all along Tulameen River Road.

More information about the evacuation alert can be found on the RDOS website.

 

