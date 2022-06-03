Flood watch for East Okanagan, West Kettle River; 28 properties under evacuation alert

Send this page to someone via email

With heavy rain expected to drench B.C.’s Southern Interior, a flood watch is now underway for some areas.

EmergencyInfoBC issued the flood watch at noon on Friday. It came on the heels of a severe thunderstorm watch issued earlier by Environment Canada.

The flood watch includes the following areas:

East Okanagan, including Mission Creek and tributaries east of Vernon, Kelowna, Penticton and surrounding areas;

West Kettle River and surrounding tributaries;

Spius Creek and Lower Nicola River downstream of Spius Creek.

Flood Watch issued by River Forecast Centre for East Okanagan, West Kettle River including tributaries, Spius Creek and Lower Nicola River. More info: https://t.co/CdMzncLpB6 #BCFlood — Emergency Info BC (@EmergencyInfoBC) June 3, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

Further, B.C.’s River Forecast Centre lists the Boundary and Okanagan as being in flood-watch territory.

A flood watch is issued when river levels are rising and will approach or may exceed bankfull, and that flooding of areas adjacent to the affected rivers may occur.

2:23 Rising waters spark more flood concerns in B.C. Rising waters spark more flood concerns in B.C.

Also, the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary (RDKB) issued an evacuation alert for 10 addresses in Grand Forks. The homes, located along Beatrice and Division streets, are located near the Kettle River.

The RDKB says affected residents aren’t being ordered to leave their properties, but asked them to be prepared, as the weekend forecast includes heavy rains.

More information about the evacuation alert can be found on the RDKB website.

Story continues below advertisement

EVACUATION ALERT: 10 ADDRESSES ON BEATRICE AND DIVISION ST. IN ELECTORAL AREA D/RURAL GRAND FORKS.

Get prepared so that you can leave at short notice if req'd. https://t.co/0ebaMCCuLL — RDKB Emergency Info (@RDKB_Emergency) June 3, 2022

EOC Update: Evacuation alerts have been issued for properties along Tulameen River Road. Sand and sandbag stations are available at Tulameen and Coalmont Firehalls.https://t.co/mDo8PrLt64 — RDOS EOC (@EmergMgtRDOS) June 3, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

Also, evacuation alerts have been issued for properties in Electoral Area H within the communities of Coalmont and Tulameen.

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen says 18 properties are under the evacuation alert, all along Tulameen River Road.

More information about the evacuation alert can be found on the RDOS website.