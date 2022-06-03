Menu

Politics

Saskatchewan premier’s brother among those pardoned for traffic offence

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 3, 2022 4:23 pm
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe announced the new provincial cabinet on May 31, 2022. View image in full screen
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe announced the new provincial cabinet on May 31, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS / Liam Richards

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe has signed off on dozens of pardons for people with traffic offences, including his own brother.

Read more: Saskatchewan premier’s vehicle impounded in B.C.; police say driver was impaired

On May 19, an order-in-council was signed by the premier granting clemency to about 30 people who were convicted of 37 offences under the province’s Traffic Safety Act.

The order shows Kris Moe, the brother to the premier, was one of the individuals pardoned after driving through an amber light on Jan. 23, 2021 in Prince Albert.

Kris Moe hung up when called for comment.

The premier was not available for an interview.

A spokesperson for his office says the premier was not part of the discussions of who gets pardoned.

Story continues below advertisement

“Premier Moe recused himself from the consideration of this order-in-council at cabinet,” Julie Leggott, press secretary to the premier, said in a statement.

Read more: Saskatoon cyclist handed $150 ticket for bike rack on rear of vehicle

“Pardons are brought forward on an annual basis on the advice and recommendations of justice officials for lieutenant-governor approval, which has been a long-standing practice in the province.”

© 2022 The Canadian Press
