Kingston Ont., prepares to commemorate National Indigenous History Month

The month of June is National Indigenous History Month – a time to reflect upon and celebrate the rich history of Indigenous Peoples in Canada, but also a time to learn and confront a sometimes difficult past.

Janice Hill, an associate vice principal of Indigenous initiatives and reconciliation at Queen’s University, she says the month is a time to highlight Indigenous figures and culture, but it’s also a time to confront demons of years gone by.

“Sometimes I think it’s important for people to learn about the history and the trauma in order to be able to understand some of the challenges that we face these days,” Hill said.

Challenges include a high rate of incarceration, issues with health care and racism.

During National Indigenous History Month, the city of Kingston, Ont., plays a pivotal role at a local level.

Jennifer Campbell, director of heritage services with the city, says the city’s role involves opening space for and supporting any events that are being run locally, and removing barriers that they may face in trying to make them happen.

A representative of the Kingston “Indigenous language nest,” or “kiln,” says there is a larger scale event being planned in partnership with other local Indigenous groups, such as tipi moza, to take place on June 21, which is the national Indigenous Peoples Day.

Hill says that there is a fine line between genuine action for reconciliation and token gestures.

“The way to not tokenize us is to include us in the conversations, in the planning, in the designing, in the delivery of any programs or anything that’s to take place,” Hill said.

Hill hopes that over the next month people take it upon themselves to learn about Indigenous culture, get engaged and open the door to learning.