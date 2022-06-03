Menu

Canada

Amazon purchases land at Global Transportation Hub near Regina

By Connor O’Donovan Global News
Posted June 3, 2022 4:59 pm
Organizers from Teamsters Local Union 362 rally outside an Amazon facility to get support and distribute information to Amazon workers, in Nisku, Alta, on Tuesday, September 14, 2021. View image in full screen
An Amazon facility in Nisku, Alberta is shown. THE CANADIAN PRESS / Jason Franson

Amazon Canada Fulfillment Services ULC has purchased 14.35 acres at the Global Transportation Hub for over $3.3 million, Information Services Corp. data shows.

The land was transferred from HOOPP Realty Inc. on May 30, which manages the real estate investment portfolio of the Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan.

A request for comment from Amazon was not returned.

Trending Stories

Read more: Amazon to open new warehouse in Alberta that will use robotics to pick, pack, ship small items

The scope of operations at Amazon’s fulfillment centres depends on their size, but generally speaking, they’re used for picking, packaging and shipping customer orders and typically employ hundreds of employees.

A government of Saskatchewan spokesperson, meanwhile, supplied the following statement.

Story continues below advertisement

“The GTH is excited to welcome another major international organization to the footprint. We look forward to working with them and their development project going forward. More details will be provided when they become available.”

