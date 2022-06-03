Amazon purchases land at Global Transportation Hub near Regina

Send this page to someone via email

Amazon Canada Fulfillment Services ULC has purchased 14.35 acres at the Global Transportation Hub for over $3.3 million, Information Services Corp. data shows.

The land was transferred from HOOPP Realty Inc. on May 30, which manages the real estate investment portfolio of the Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan.

A request for comment from Amazon was not returned.

The scope of operations at Amazon’s fulfillment centres depends on their size, but generally speaking, they’re used for picking, packaging and shipping customer orders and typically employ hundreds of employees.

A government of Saskatchewan spokesperson, meanwhile, supplied the following statement.

“The GTH is excited to welcome another major international organization to the footprint. We look forward to working with them and their development project going forward. More details will be provided when they become available.”