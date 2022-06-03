Menu

Canada

Inquest jury begins deliberations in death of man who drowned himself

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 3, 2022 3:11 pm
samwel uko View image in full screen
A member of Regina Fire and Protective Services was the first witness to testify on day one of the public inquest for Samwel Uko who died in 2020. Global Regina still

Inquest jury begins deliberations in death of man who drowned himself in Wascana lake. Jurors at an inquest into the death of a man who was unable to get help at a Regina hospital for his mental problems have begun deliberating.

The jury is not meant to find fault, but is to recommend ways to prevent similar deaths.

Samwel Uko, who was 20 years old and from Abbotsford, B.C., drowned himself two years ago after he was forcibly removed from Regina General Hospital despite saying he was hearing voices.

Two dozen witnesses testified this week with details about Uko’s last day.

Uko’s uncle, Justin Nyee, says he hopes jurors will address what he says is systemic racism in the health-care system.

Speaking on behalf of Uko’s parents, Nyee says they believe their son did not receive care because he was Black.

“If he had looked like (the nurse), like her brother, like her son, like a human being, she would have tried the best to help him,” Nyee said Friday of the nurse who ordered Uko out of the hospital chair he was sitting in.

“If she had seen herself in him, she would have tried to help him.'”

The family is calling for the resignation of all hospital staff including nurses and security who denied Uko care.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
