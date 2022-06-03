Menu

Canada

Montreal home sales down nine per cent since last May: Quebec association

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 3, 2022 2:50 pm
Montreal announces more money for affordable housing
Montreal has announced plans to build thousands of new affordable housing units over the next 10 years, with help from the private sector. But as Global's Tim Sargeant explains, local housing activists are very critical of the announcement, saying this will do very little to help the most vulnerable members of the population.

The Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers says a slowdown continued to take shape in Montreal last month as home sales dropped by nine per cent since last year.

The association says sales for the month totalled 4,874, a drop from 5,354 in May 2021.

The sales slowdown was most evident in the plexes category, which covers multi-family homes like duplexes and triplexes and saw a 15 per cent decrease since last year.

Read more: Bidding war no more: How to make an offer in Canada’s cooling housing market

Single-family homes saw their sales fall by 7 per cent, while condominiums dropped by 10 per cent.

The association says median prices fell from $580,000 in April for single-family homes to $576,000 in May, the first decrease in two consecutive months since June 2021. However, that price is still 16 per cent higher than in May 2021.

Tenant advocates call on Quebec government to create rent registry
Tenant advocates call on Quebec government to create rent registry – Apr 24, 2022

New listings for May climbed 12 per cent to 7,152 last month from 6,360 a year ago, but the number of active listings was virtually unchanged from May 2021.

“Not since 2014 have so many new properties been put up for sale in the Montreal CMA market for this period of the year,” said Charles Brant, director of the board’s market analyst department, in a release.

Read more: Canada leaning toward new era of 1970s-style stagflation, economists say

“This is the first time since 2015 that the Montreal CMA market has recorded an increase (0.3 per cent) in its inventory of properties on the market for this period of the year. It is also the first month for all periods combined since September 2015.”

© 2022 The Canadian Press
