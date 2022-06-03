Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
View Full Results
Canada

Man charged in 2021 fatal hit and run in Burnaby

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted June 3, 2022 2:43 pm
Click to play video: 'Burnaby RCMP issue plea to fatal hit-and-run suspect' Burnaby RCMP issue plea to fatal hit-and-run suspect
It's been more than a week since a B.C. father, husband and well-known member of the Grain Workers Union was killed in a hit-and-run collision in Burnaby and as Kristen Robinson reports, RCMP are urging the driver involved to come forward – Jun 27, 2021

Charges have been approved against a man accused of driving a vehicle involved in a fatal hit and run in June 2021.

Marcel Genaille, 35, has been charged with failing to stop at a scene of an accident in relation to the Burnaby crash.

Read more: ‘It’s a senseless crime’ — Burnaby RCMP urge suspect in fatal hit-and-run to come forward

Burnaby RCMP’s criminal collision investigation team opened the investigation nearly a year ago.

“We know this death continues to impact the victim’s family, friends and loved ones, who have been left to grieve their loss knowing the driver involved did not remain at the scene,” said Cpl. Mike Kalanj, a Burnaby RCMP officer.

“Our officers have worked diligently over the past year to bring this matter before the courts.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: 14-year-old girl killed in collision with dump truck in Burnaby, RCMP say

Mark Peters, 59, was riding his Harley Davidson to work around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 19, 2021, when police say he was rear-ended by a vehicle and thrown off his motorcycle at the intersection of Canada Way and Imperial Street.

The driver of a black 2002 Honda Accord fled the scene but left a big clue behind – the car’s bumper and licence plate.

The suspect vehicle was later recovered, according to police.

Click to play video: 'RCMP investigate after elementary students hit by car near UBC Botanical Gardens' RCMP investigate after elementary students hit by car near UBC Botanical Gardens
RCMP investigate after elementary students hit by car near UBC Botanical Gardens
Related News
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Hit and Run tagBurnaby tagBC RCMP tagburnaby rcmp tagFatal Hit And Run tagBurnaby Fatal tagBC Crown tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers