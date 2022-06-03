Man charged in 2021 fatal hit and run in Burnaby

Send this page to someone via email

Charges have been approved against a man accused of driving a vehicle involved in a fatal hit and run in June 2021.

Marcel Genaille, 35, has been charged with failing to stop at a scene of an accident in relation to the Burnaby crash.

Burnaby RCMP’s criminal collision investigation team opened the investigation nearly a year ago.

“We know this death continues to impact the victim’s family, friends and loved ones, who have been left to grieve their loss knowing the driver involved did not remain at the scene,” said Cpl. Mike Kalanj, a Burnaby RCMP officer.

“Our officers have worked diligently over the past year to bring this matter before the courts.”

Mark Peters, 59, was riding his Harley Davidson to work around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 19, 2021, when police say he was rear-ended by a vehicle and thrown off his motorcycle at the intersection of Canada Way and Imperial Street.

The driver of a black 2002 Honda Accord fled the scene but left a big clue behind – the car’s bumper and licence plate.

The suspect vehicle was later recovered, according to police.

