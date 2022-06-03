Inmate dies at Regina Correctional Centre

Send this page to someone via email

A 37-year-old man was declared dead on Thursday at Regina Correctional Centre.

A news release from the corrections ministry said the inmate was found unresponsive in his cell.

Corrections staff called EMS and started life-saving measures.

EMS declared him dead at about 5:50 p.m.

The ministry did not provide details about the cause of death but said it wasn’t related to COVID-19.

The ministry said next of kin have been notified.

The RCMP and the Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service have been notified and are investigating.

The corrections ministry will also be conducting an internal investigation.