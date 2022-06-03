Menu

Canada

Inmate dies at Regina Correctional Centre

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted June 3, 2022 1:28 pm
A file photo of the Regina Provincial Correctional Centre. View image in full screen
A file photo of the Regina Provincial Correctional Centre. File / Global News

A 37-year-old man was declared dead on Thursday at Regina Correctional Centre.

A news release from the corrections ministry said the inmate was found unresponsive in his cell.

Read more: Investigation underway after inmate dies at Regina Reintegration Unit

Corrections staff called EMS and started life-saving measures.

EMS declared him dead at about 5:50 p.m.

The ministry did not provide details about the cause of death but said it wasn’t related to COVID-19.

The ministry said next of kin have been notified.

Read more: Inmate dies at Prince Albert, Sask. correctional centre

The RCMP and the Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service have been notified and are investigating.

The corrections ministry will also be conducting an internal investigation.

