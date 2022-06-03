Man rushed to hospital with multiple gunshot wounds: Toronto police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police are investigating after a man was shot in Toronto on Thursday night.

In a tweet just after 10:30 p.m., Toronto police said several people had called to report “multiple” gunshots. The incident occurred in the area of Wellesley Street East and Ontario Street.

Police officers confirmed a shooting had taken place and found a man they said was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Toronto paramedics rushed the man to hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Police said the investigation was ongoing.

SHOOTING:

Wellesley St E & Ontario St

– several callers reporting multiple gunshots heard, and that someone has been shot

– police responding

– unknown injuries

– use caution in the area

– will update#GO1044627

^al — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) June 3, 2022

Advertisement