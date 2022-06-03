Man rushed to hospital with multiple gunshot wounds: Toronto police

Police are investigating after a man was shot in Toronto on Thursday night.
In a tweet just after 10:30 p.m., Toronto police said several people had called to report “multiple” gunshots. The incident occurred in the area of Wellesley Street East and Ontario Street.
Police officers confirmed a shooting had taken place and found a man they said was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Toronto paramedics rushed the man to hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.
Police said the investigation was ongoing.
