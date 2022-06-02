Menu

Crime

Westdale Secondary School in Hamilton closed Friday amid threats of school shootings

By Lisa Polewski 900 CHML
Posted June 2, 2022 9:28 pm
HWDSB says Westdale Secondary School will be closed on Friday as a precaution as a result of "new information about a potential threat to school safety".
HWDSB says Westdale Secondary School will be closed on Friday as a precaution as a result of "new information about a potential threat to school safety". 900 CHML

A Hamilton high school will be closed on Friday for precautionary reasons amid a series of shooting threats made against schools across the city.

In a letter to families on Thursday evening, the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board (HWDSB) said the decision was made to close Westdale Secondary School on June 3 as a precaution as a result of “new information about a potential threat to school safety.”

“Hamilton Police Service continue to investigate this as well as the threat of shooting, which was found written on a bathroom wall, shared yesterday,” wrote Sue Dunlop, the HWDSB’s interim director of education.

She added that more information will be provided as it becomes available.

Read more: Police arrest 14-year-old girl amid probe into threats made at Hamilton public schools

The closure announcement comes just hours after Hamilton police announced that they had arrested a 14-year-old girl and charged her with mischief in connection with a message left on school property at St. Jean de Brébeuf Catholic Secondary School.

Investigators say they expect to make more arrests in the coming days.

Trending Stories

There have been threats of school shootings written on the walls of bathroom stalls at multiple Hamilton schools over the past week, including Westdale;  the first one was at Bishop Tonnos Secondary in Ancaster last Friday.

Read more: Police investigating additional threats written on bathroom stalls in Hamilton schools

Perry Mason, a former school resource officer with Hamilton police, told Global News that while these kinds of threats have been occurring at schools in the city for decades, rarely – if ever – do they actually turn out to be legitimate.

He added that they used to be more commonly called in as bomb threats, especially on a Friday afternoon or when exams were scheduled, but said social media has changed the nature of the threats.

Click to play video: 'Police confirm social media connection to Kingston schools’ lockdowns' Police confirm social media connection to Kingston schools’ lockdowns

“One way or another, social media is at play,” he said during an interview on Global News Radio’s Hamilton Today.

“For the most part, people who make these kinds of threats try to stay anonymous because if they get investigated, they’re going to find out what’s happening. As a matter of fact, I know that these things are investigated at the CID level or detective level. They’re paid attention to, for sure, and they’re properly investigated every time.”

Anyone who has any information about the threats is asked to contact Hamilton police at 905-546-4925 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers online or by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
