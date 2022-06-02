Blue Bombers cut 11 players including Whop Philyor

Send this page to someone via email

There were a lot fewer players on the field on Thursday for Winnipeg Blue Bombers training camp as they returned to practise for the first time since winning their final pre-season game.

The Bombers made some significant cuts by releasing 11 players, five on offence, and another six players from the defence.

There weren’t any shockers by any means, but a few minor surprises. Receiver Whop Philyor was cut loose despite making the biggest play of the game in Tuesday’s exhibition victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Philyor caught a 78-yard touchdown pass, but it still wasn’t enough to earn a job.

“It doesn’t always come down to one play,” said head coach Mike O’Shea. “It’s a large evaluation with all sorts of data points.”

Defensive back Josh Miller was also released after he appeared in three games with the Bombers last season.

Also released on the offensive side of the football was running back Shane Simpson, receiver BJ Mucklevene, American offensive lineman Leon Johnson, and Canadian offensive lineman Brandon Sanford.

Linebacker Darian Taylor, defensive end Jordan Berner, and defensive backs Corey Straughter, Zach Hannibal and Javon Jackson were also cut loose.

O’Shea doesn’t exactly relish being the dream killer.

“I always remind them that I might not know what I’m talking about,” he said. “In fact, they shouldn’t really listen to me. They should just continue on with football. It’s just not going to be here, unfortunately for some guys.”

The Bombers still have more than 80 players left in training camp, so more cuts will be coming before Sunday.

