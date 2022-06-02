Winnipeg Blue Bombers to unveil championship banner at season opener

Send this page to someone via email

Fans of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers can celebrate the team’s 2021 Grey Cup championship one more time on June 10, when the team officially unveils the championship banner at IG Field.

The unveiling will take place at 7:30 p.m., prior to the team’s home opener against the Ottawa RedBlacks.

Who else is excited about our home opener on June 10? 👋 » https://t.co/R9zCuEbVRT#ForTheW pic.twitter.com/8pDOE8v29d — Winnipeg Blue Bombers (@Wpg_BlueBombers) June 1, 2022

“On the heels of unveiling our incredible Grey Cup rings, we’re excited to once again celebrate with our fans as we unveil the new championship banner,” said team president Wade Miller.

“We can’t wait to start a new season and start our pursuit of another championship with the best fans in the league.”

The Bombers won back-to-back championships in 2019 and 2021, as there was no CFL season in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

