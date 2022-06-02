Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Winnipeg Blue Bombers to unveil championship banner at season opener

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 2, 2022 10:10 am

Fans of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers can celebrate the team’s 2021 Grey Cup championship one more time on June 10, when the team officially unveils the championship banner at IG Field.

The unveiling will take place at 7:30 p.m., prior to the team’s home opener against the Ottawa RedBlacks.

Read more: Bombers take down Riders 25-16 in preseason finale

Story continues below advertisement

“On the heels of unveiling our incredible Grey Cup rings, we’re excited to once again celebrate with our fans as we unveil the new championship banner,” said team president Wade Miller.

Trending Stories

“We can’t wait to start a new season and start our pursuit of another championship with the best fans in the league.”

The Bombers won back-to-back championships in 2019 and 2021, as there was no CFL season in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Click to play video: 'DT on the Blue Bombers: May 1' DT on the Blue Bombers: May 1
DT on the Blue Bombers: May 1
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg Sports tagCFL tagWinnipeg Blue Bombers tagGrey Cup tagWinnipeg Football tagWade Miller tagGrey Cup Banner tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers