Suspect flees after random stabbing inside Surrey, B.C. Superstore

Surrey RCMP are looking for a suspect in what appears to have been a random stabbing inside a Superstore in Guildford.

Police said officers were called at 12:55 p.m. about a woman having been stabbed inside the store in the 14600-block of 104 Avenue.

Police arrived within minutes and found the victim seriously injured with what appeared to be a stab wound. She was given first aid at the scene and then rushed to the hospital.

View image in full screen The victim was rushed to the hospital Thursday afternoon. Shane MacKichan

Police said initial investigations reveal that the women was stabbed by another woman she did not know and that there was no apparent confrontation prior to the incident.

Police said the suspect fled the scene immediately and they are looking for her. She is described as being in her 30s with long dark hair, wearing a navy blue V-neck shirt, black pants, white shoes and carrying a blue satchel.

View image in full screen Surrey RCMP is hoping someone recognizes this woman. Surrey RCMP handout

“We are releasing a photo of the suspect and asking for the public’s assistance with identifying her,” Surrey RCMP media relations officer, Cpl. Vanessa Munn said in a release. “If anyone has information about the identity of the female suspect we urge you to reach out to our investigators.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP General Investigation Unit at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca.

A motive for the attack is not known at this time.