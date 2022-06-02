Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man charged with attempted murder after weekend stabbing near Niagara Falls night club

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted June 2, 2022 5:37 pm
Niagara Police say a person was stabbed in a parking lot adjacent to a Niagara Falls night club on Ferry Street early May 29, 2022. View image in full screen
Niagara Police say a person was stabbed in a parking lot adjacent to a Niagara Falls night club on Ferry Street early May 29, 2022. Instagram

A 52-year-old night club worker is facing an attempted murder charge tied to a stabbing at a Niagara Falls night club in the city centre on Sunday morning.

Niagara Police (NRPS) say they encountered a victim with multiple stab wounds man just after 12:30 a.m. in a parking lot adjacent to Club Seven on Ferry Street.

“The injuries sustained by the victim were considered serious in nature, resulting in the victim being transported to an out-of-town trauma centre for further medical care,” an NRPS spokesperson said in a release.

Read more: Hamilton men charged in mid-May shots-fired incident in Port Colborne, Ont.: police

The 52-year-old man accused was identified and arrested within hours of the incident. He is facing an attempted murder charge as well as aggravated assault.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

He’s since been released from custody and is expected in a St. Catharines court on June 27, 2022.

Detectives are appealing to witnesses who may have been at Club Seven or in the area at the time of the incident on May 29.

Anyone with information can reach out to NRPS directly or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

Click to play video: 'Hundreds line up outside Montreal passport office as Serivce Canada backlog persists' Hundreds line up outside Montreal passport office as Serivce Canada backlog persists

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Stabbing tagAttempted Murder tagNiagara Regional Police tagNiagara Falls tagNiagara Region tagNRPS tagclub seven tagferry street tagstabbing in niagara falls tagstabbing at night club tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers