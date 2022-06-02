Man charged with attempted murder after weekend stabbing near Niagara Falls night club

Send this page to someone via email

A 52-year-old night club worker is facing an attempted murder charge tied to a stabbing at a Niagara Falls night club in the city centre on Sunday morning.

Niagara Police (NRPS) say they encountered a victim with multiple stab wounds man just after 12:30 a.m. in a parking lot adjacent to Club Seven on Ferry Street.

“The injuries sustained by the victim were considered serious in nature, resulting in the victim being transported to an out-of-town trauma centre for further medical care,” an NRPS spokesperson said in a release.

The 52-year-old man accused was identified and arrested within hours of the incident. He is facing an attempted murder charge as well as aggravated assault.

He’s since been released from custody and is expected in a St. Catharines court on June 27, 2022.

Detectives are appealing to witnesses who may have been at Club Seven or in the area at the time of the incident on May 29.

Anyone with information can reach out to NRPS directly or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.