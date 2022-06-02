Menu

Canada

Family speaks out ahead of first anniversary of deadly attack in London, Ont.

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted June 2, 2022 12:43 pm
The Afzaal family . View image in full screen
The Afzaal family . islamophobia.io

Relatives of a London, Ont., family killed in what police have said was a hate-motivated attack say the community has provided them with strength and hope.

The statement from the Afzaal family comes ahead of the one-year anniversary of the deaths of four members approaches.

Read more: London, Ont. council committee recommends June 6 as ‘Day of Remembrance’ for Afzaal family

Salman Afzaal, 46, his wife Madiha Salman, 44, their 15-year-old daughter Yumna and her 74-year-old grandmother, Talat Afzaal, died after they were hit by a truck during an evening walk on June 6, 2021.

The couple’s nine-year-old son was seriously hurt but survived.

Trending Stories

Read more: London, Ont. to host several events in June in memory of Afzaal family

Story continues below advertisement

Prosecutors allege it was a terrorist attack, but the case has not been proven in court.

Umar Afzaal, Salman’s brother, says the family’s heartache will never go away, but the community’s support has helped them continue on.

Click to play video: '‘We belong here’: Faith helps Muslims cope with hateful, deadly London attack' ‘We belong here’: Faith helps Muslims cope with hateful, deadly London attack
© 2022 The Canadian Press
