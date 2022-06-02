Family speaks out ahead of first anniversary of deadly attack in London, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Relatives of a London, Ont., family killed in what police have said was a hate-motivated attack say the community has provided them with strength and hope.

The statement from the Afzaal family comes ahead of the one-year anniversary of the deaths of four members approaches.

Salman Afzaal, 46, his wife Madiha Salman, 44, their 15-year-old daughter Yumna and her 74-year-old grandmother, Talat Afzaal, died after they were hit by a truck during an evening walk on June 6, 2021.

The couple’s nine-year-old son was seriously hurt but survived.

Prosecutors allege it was a terrorist attack, but the case has not been proven in court.

Umar Afzaal, Salman’s brother, says the family’s heartache will never go away, but the community’s support has helped them continue on.