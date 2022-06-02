Menu

Canada

$1M Lotto Max winner from Ancaster likely to buy a home with his winnings

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted June 2, 2022 11:29 am
Abdelnasir Bashir of Ancaster won a MAXMILLIONS prize worth $1 million in the April 19, 2021, LOTTO MAX draw. View image in full screen
Abdelnasir Bashir of Ancaster won a MAXMILLIONS prize worth $1 million in the April 19, 2021, LOTTO MAX draw. OLG

A Hamilton-area lottery winner says he plans to buy a house after picking up a $1-million cheque from the OLG.

Abdelnasir Bashir of Ancaster won a MaxMillions prize through the April 19 LOTTO MAX draw and admitted he went to multiple retailers to triple check his numbers.

Read more: Hamilton, Ont. mother wins $60M from April Lotto Max draw

“I checked it at multiple other places just to make sure it was real,” said Bashir.

“By the third store, I knew it had to be true.”

The west-end father, who says he’s been a lottery player for 27 years, purchased his winning ticket at Fortinos on Wilson Street.

