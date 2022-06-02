$1M Lotto Max winner from Ancaster likely to buy a home with his winnings

Send this page to someone via email

A Hamilton-area lottery winner says he plans to buy a house after picking up a $1-million cheque from the OLG.

Abdelnasir Bashir of Ancaster won a MaxMillions prize through the April 19 LOTTO MAX draw and admitted he went to multiple retailers to triple check his numbers.

“I checked it at multiple other places just to make sure it was real,” said Bashir.

“By the third store, I knew it had to be true.”

The west-end father, who says he’s been a lottery player for 27 years, purchased his winning ticket at Fortinos on Wilson Street.

