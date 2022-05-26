Menu

Canada

Hamilton, Ont. mother wins $60M from April Lotto Max draw

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted May 26, 2022 3:49 pm
Lotto Max winner Leah Murdoch-Gerics from Hamilton stands beside a large cheque she will soon be able to cash for $60 million. View image in full screen
Lotto Max winner Leah Murdoch-Gerics from Hamilton stands beside a large cheque she will soon be able to cash for $60 million. OLG

A 58-year-old mother from Hamilton said she was “stunned” when given life-changing news in the form of a $60-million payout from an April lottery win.

Lotto Max winner Leah Murdoch-Gerics picked up her rather large cheque on Thursday at the Woodbine Trackside Clubhouse in Toronto and says her husband has a new job.

“In fact, my husband was planning to retire but now he has accepted a new and unexpected position as ‘family money manager,’” Murdoch-Gerics said at a cheque ceremony.

“My husband and I realized the responsibility of this win immediately. It’s a huge blessing. We are very aware that we have to use this money wisely.”

Her families windfall comes from playing the April 19 Lotto Max draw online.

Ontario’s newest multi-millionaire, Leah Murdoch-Gerics from Hamilton. View image in full screen
Ontario’s newest multi-millionaire, Leah Murdoch-Gerics from Hamilton. OLG

She’s now the largest winner in that specific game that has purchased a winning ticket online.

The revelation came via an email from OLG the morning after the draw which the married mother didn’t open the first time she, since she was busy.

“When I see OLG emails in my inbox, they normally say I won a free play ticket, but this specific email looked different,” remarked Murdoch-Gerics.

“I didn’t know what to do next. I couldn’t really fathom this was happening to me.”

The occasional lottery player says the most immediate plans for some of the money will be a family trip, but the destination has yet to be determined.

“I don’t see any major changes in the immediate future because who knows where we will be a year from now,” said Leah.

“This is just an emotional journey that starts with disbelief and builds into excitement. I feel so humbled and honoured to be in this place at this moment.”

