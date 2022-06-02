Menu

Crime

2nd person arrested in relation to Enniskillen, Ont. parking lot homicide

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted June 2, 2022 9:20 am
FILE PHOTO. View image in full screen
FILE PHOTO. OPP

OPP say they’ve arrested a second person in relation to a homicide in Enniskillen Township, Ont.

Police say the incident took place in a rural parking lot on Marthaville Road on April 14.

Read more: Sarnia man faces 1st degree murder charge after Enniskillen parking lot homicide probe

Andrew Chute, 45, of Sarnia was shot in a targeted incident, OPP say.

Police have arrested another person, 43-year-old James Armstrong of Sarnia, for first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Armstrong appeared in court Wednesday and has been remanded in custody.

Trending Stories

Read more: OPP rules death in Enniskillen rural parking lot as homicide

Story continues below advertisement

Another 43-year-old Sarnia resident, Jason Nahmabin, is already before the courts on a first-degree murder charge after being arrested on April 29.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the dedicated OPP tip line at 1-844-677-9408 or email OPP.CHUTE.Homicide@opp.ca, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

-With files from 980 CFPL’s Natalie Lovie

Click to play video: 'Update on homicide of Omemee resident Alexander Tobin' Update on homicide of Omemee resident Alexander Tobin
