2nd person arrested in relation to Enniskillen, Ont. parking lot homicide

OPP say they’ve arrested a second person in relation to a homicide in Enniskillen Township, Ont.
Police say the incident took place in a rural parking lot on Marthaville Road on April 14.
Andrew Chute, 45, of Sarnia was shot in a targeted incident, OPP say.
Police have arrested another person, 43-year-old James Armstrong of Sarnia, for first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.
Armstrong appeared in court Wednesday and has been remanded in custody.
Another 43-year-old Sarnia resident, Jason Nahmabin, is already before the courts on a first-degree murder charge after being arrested on April 29.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the dedicated OPP tip line at 1-844-677-9408 or email OPP.CHUTE.Homicide@opp.ca, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
-With files from 980 CFPL’s Natalie Lovie
Comments