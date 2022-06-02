Menu

Politics

B.C. politicians leave legislature until fall

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 2, 2022 11:28 am
Click to play video: 'Anti-logging protesters dump manure at B.C. premier’s office' Anti-logging protesters dump manure at B.C. premier’s office
Members of the anti-logging protest group Save Old Growth were caught on camera dumping a pile of manure at the door of Premier John Horgan's office in Langford. The group is demanding the B.C. government end all old-growth logging in B.C. – May 25, 2022

British Columbia politicians head to their home ridings Thursday after a four-month spring legislature session where health, affordability and the NDP government’s plan to rebuild the provincial museum were dominant issues.

The session also saw the legislature return to its pre-COVID-19 operations of face-to-face interactions after two years of virtual news conferences and hybrid sittings.

Premier John Horgan was a regular presence in the legislature after undergoing cancer treatment late last year, but he missed some time this spring after contracting COVID-19.

The session also saw Horgan use an expletive in a heated exchange with the Opposition Liberals, although he later apologized for his use of the F-word.

Click to play video: 'Spicy debate during Question Period in B.C. legislature ends with Premier John Horgan swearing' Spicy debate during Question Period in B.C. legislature ends with Premier John Horgan swearing
Spicy debate during Question Period in B.C. legislature ends with Premier John Horgan swearing – Apr 25, 2022

Read more: B.C. premier grateful ‘very sad chapter’ in legislature history over with Craig James verdict

Kevin Falcon, who won the Liberal party leadership in February, officially entered the legislature this month after defeating four other candidates in a byelection in Vancouver-Quilchena, a riding held by former leader Andrew Wilkinson.

Falcon immediately seized upon the government’s plan to replace the Royal B.C. Museum, with a $789-million development he called Horgan’s “vanity legacy project.”

The government passed almost two dozen new bills, including legislation that will lead to a cooling-off period for homebuyers navigating the province’s high-pressure real estate environment.

Click to play video: 'Royal BC Museum to undergo transformation to make it more inclusive for all British Columbians' Royal BC Museum to undergo transformation to make it more inclusive for all British Columbians
© 2022 The Canadian Press
