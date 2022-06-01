Threat resolved at Regina High School, lockdown lifted

Send this page to someone via email

Arrests have been made after online threats resulted in a Regina High School going into lockdown Tuesday. Police say the issue has been resolved.

Archbishop M.C. O’Neill Catholic High School went into lockdown. The precaution was lifted shortly after 11:00 a.m. Tuesday morning after it was determined there was no danger to the school, a police press release said.

It clarifies that the threats stemmed from an altercation that took place over lunch hour on Monday, off school property.

A male victim was sprayed with bear mace and Regina Police School Resource and Patrol officers responded to the incident and gave assistance to the victim, police said.

Tuesday morning, in response to the altercation and online threats, two male youths were arrested. Charges are pending.