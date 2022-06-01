Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

‘Some unfortunately killed’ after mass shooting at Tulsa medical centre: police

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted June 1, 2022 7:10 pm
Breaking News file View image in full screen
file photo. Global News

Multiple people were shot at a Tulsa medical building on a hospital campus Wednesday and “some unfortunately were killed.” a police captain said.

Tulsa police Capt. Richard Meulenberg said the suspect “is down.”

St. Francis Health System locked down its campus Wednesday afternoon because of the situation at the Natalie Medical Building. The Natalie building houses an outpatient surgery centre and a breast health centre.

Aerial footage from a TV helicopter appeared to show first responders wheeling someone on a stretcher away from the hospital building.

Trending Stories

More to come…

Click to play video: 'Funerals held for two 10-year-olds killed in Uvalde, Texas school shooting' Funerals held for two 10-year-olds killed in Uvalde, Texas school shooting
Funerals held for two 10-year-olds killed in Uvalde, Texas school shooting
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Shooting tagMass Shooting tagOklahoma tagTulsa tagus shooting tagTulsa Oklahoma tagTulsa shooting tagOklahoma shooting tagNatalie Medical Building tagSt. Francis Health System tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers