‘Some unfortunately killed’ after mass shooting at Tulsa medical centre: police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Multiple people were shot at a Tulsa medical building on a hospital campus Wednesday and “some unfortunately were killed.” a police captain said.

Tulsa police Capt. Richard Meulenberg said the suspect “is down.”

St. Francis Health System locked down its campus Wednesday afternoon because of the situation at the Natalie Medical Building. The Natalie building houses an outpatient surgery centre and a breast health centre.

Aerial footage from a TV helicopter appeared to show first responders wheeling someone on a stretcher away from the hospital building.

More to come…

1:58 Funerals held for two 10-year-olds killed in Uvalde, Texas school shooting Funerals held for two 10-year-olds killed in Uvalde, Texas school shooting