Former Mountie, prominent police-reform advocate quits City of Montreal anti-racism office

Alain Babineau has a new role. After just a year, the former Mountie has parted ways with the City of Montreal’s anti-racism bureau to take up a position with the anti-racism lobby group Red Coalition as its expert on racial profiling and public safety.

“I want to continue what I call my calling, which is really to fight against racism, discrimination, racial profiling,” he told Global News.

Babineau said he joined the city to help tackle racism and push for change within certain city departments, including the police and fire services. His mandate also included the security services for the Société de transport de Montréal (STM).

“I was able to meet with, and (was) approached by, STM officials and I was welcomed with open arms,” he pointed out.

But according to Babineau, it wasn’t so with Montreal police brass. From day one he said he faced obstacles, which he believes set the tone. For example, he was supposed to be given an office at police headquarters, but that never happened, he alleges.

“It took four and a half months for me to even meet with the director of the SPVM (Service de police de la Ville de Montréal),” he added.

On top of that, Babineau also says the police union is fostering a culture resistant to change that he believes is a disservice to officers facing racism on the force. For example, in 2020 a group of Black officers penned a letter denouncing the union’s claim that there is no systemic racism or racial profiling in the service.

In response to news of Babineau’s resignation, the head of the police union referred to a statement they issued a year ago when he joined the city.

In it, president Yves Francoeur wrote, “we respect his experience and his right to speak as an activist, even if we strongly deplore the speed with which he always jumps prematurely to the same conclusion.”

The union opposed Babineau’s nomination to the post at the time, citing what they see as his lack of impartiality.

Montreal police said they could not respond to a request for comment by deadline.