Riders first pre-season game held in mostly empty stadium

The emptiness of Mosaic Stadium on Tuesday night was apparent as the Saskatchewan Roughriders hosted rival Winnipeg Blue Bombers for a pre-season game.

There were just over 2,900 who attended the game. Mosaic Stadium seats 33,350 people.

Plenty of good seats are still available. pic.twitter.com/sxZSGrVDZs — Rob Vanstone (@robvanstone) June 1, 2022

Regina Leader-Post sports editor Rob Vanstone said there could be a number of factors for the low turnout.

“Tuesday at 6:30 certainly isn’t optimal,” Vanstone said.

The game was originally scheduled for Victoria Day in the afternoon but was postponed to allow teams to prepare following labour negotiations. Some major players didn’t take the field.

“It was pretty much a glorified scrimmage from that perspective,” Vanstone added.

Vanstone also wondered if some fans may still be wary of COVID-19. He said the windy weather also could have been a deterrent.

Despite the number of empty seats, Vanstone believes Tuesday night’s attendance was a rare occurrence.

“I would attribute this one more than anything to the fact that it was a pre-season game that was rescheduled to a night that really isn’t ideal for attendance,” Vanstone said. “I think you can almost look at this one as an anomaly or an aberration. We’ll get a much better idea on June 11 when the (Hamilton) Ti-Cats are here.”

The Riders play one more preseason game on Friday at 8 p.m. in B.C. against the Lions.

The team’s first regular season game is 5 p.m. on June 11 at home.