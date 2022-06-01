OPP make arrest in fatal Malahide Township collision involving cyclist

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a fatal collision involving a cyclist in Malahide Township last fall.

Cyclist Michael Smith, 59, from London, was struck by a stolen vehicle on Wilson Line east of Belmont Road at around 4:50 p.m. Oct. 30, 2021. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have charged Kiya Dietrich, 21, from Stratford.

#OPP investigating fatal crash on Wilson Line @ElginCounty. Roadway is closed between Dorchester Road and Belmont Road. West Region Traffic Incident Management Enforcement Team are continuing to investigate. Do NOT go around road closure signs! Updates to follow. #ElginOPP ^es pic.twitter.com/aCPZ5lkqru — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) October 31, 2021

Dietrich has been charged with failing to stop at an accident causing death, theft under $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice located in St Thomas court at a later date.