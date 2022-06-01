Menu

Crime

OPP make arrest in fatal Malahide Township collision involving cyclist

By Sawyer Bogdan 980 CFPL
Posted June 1, 2022 4:57 pm
opp patch View image in full screen
Central Hastings OPP report a man died after being struck by a falling tree during a storm on May 23, 2022. The Canadian Press file

Ontario Provincial Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a fatal collision involving a cyclist in Malahide Township last fall.

Cyclist Michael Smith, 59, from London, was struck by a stolen vehicle on Wilson Line east of Belmont Road at around 4:50 p.m. Oct. 30, 2021. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have charged Kiya Dietrich, 21, from Stratford.

Dietrich has been charged with failing to stop at an accident causing death, theft under $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice located in St Thomas court at a later date.

