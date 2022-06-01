OPP make arrest in fatal Malahide Township collision involving cyclist

Ontario Provincial Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a fatal collision involving a cyclist in Malahide Township last fall.
Cyclist Michael Smith, 59, from London, was struck by a stolen vehicle on Wilson Line east of Belmont Road at around 4:50 p.m. Oct. 30, 2021. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police have charged Kiya Dietrich, 21, from Stratford.
Trending Stories
Dietrich has been charged with failing to stop at an accident causing death, theft under $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.
The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice located in St Thomas court at a later date.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments