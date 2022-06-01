3 officers injured during late-night altercation in downtown St. Catharines

Send this page to someone via email

Three Niagara Police (NRPS) officers were treated for minor injuries during a disturbance in downtown St. Catharines early Wednesday.

A police spokesperson says the officers were hurt while attempting to arrest a man, the focus of call about an unwanted man, just after midnight on Helliwells Lane and St. Paul Street.

“Officers attempted to arrest the male who began to violently thrash about and resist arrest,” NRPS said in an email.

“The male resisted arrest by grabbing onto the officers trying to break free.”

One officer was headbutted in the face, another was cut after being struck in the face, and a third officer suffered cuts to their hand and body, according to NRPS.

All injuries are considered minor.

A 33-year-old St. Catharines man is facing five charges including resisting arrest and possession of banned substances.