Crime

3 officers injured during late-night altercation in downtown St. Catharines

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted June 1, 2022 4:35 pm
Niagara police say three officers were hurt responding to a disturbance call in downtown St. Catharines on June 1, 2022. View image in full screen
Niagara police say three officers were hurt responding to a disturbance call in downtown St. Catharines on June 1, 2022. The Canadian Press Images/Francis Vachon

Three Niagara Police (NRPS) officers were treated for minor injuries during a disturbance in downtown St. Catharines early Wednesday.

A police spokesperson says the officers were hurt while attempting to arrest a man, the focus of call about an unwanted man, just after midnight on Helliwells Lane and St. Paul Street.

“Officers attempted to arrest the male who began to violently thrash about and resist arrest,” NRPS said in an email.

“The male resisted arrest by grabbing onto the officers trying to break free.”

One officer was headbutted in the face, another was cut after being struck in the face, and a third officer suffered cuts to their hand and body, according to NRPS.

Story continues below advertisement

All injuries are considered minor.

A 33-year-old St. Catharines man is facing five charges including resisting arrest and possession of banned substances.

