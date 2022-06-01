Kingston, Ont. could see 70 mm of rain by Wednesday evening

Send this page to someone via email

The Kingston region in southeastern Ontario is collectively trying to stay dry after more than 50 mm of rain fell by noon Wednesday.

Peter Kimbell, warning preparedness meteorologist at Environment Canada, says there is a chance for more severe weather later in the afternoon which could push the total rainfall amount to 70 mm.

The daily record for rainfall on June 1 is 29.7 mm back in 1972; Wednesday’s amount would have eclipsed that total before lunch.

