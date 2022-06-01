COVID-19: Peterborough reports death, 6 new hospitalized cases, risk index remains ‘moderate’

Send this page to someone via email

For the third week in a row, Peterborough Public Health’s community risk index for COVID-19 remains at “moderate” after a death and 70 new cases were reported over the past seven days.

In its update issued Wednesday, the health unit kept the index at “moderate risk” which was set on May 18, down from “high risk” reported on May 11.

The risk index — updated each Wednesday — uses a number of factors such as case rate, hospitalizations, deaths, PCR test positivity, rapid antigen test positivity and wastewater surveillance in the region.

View image in full screen Community risk index for June 1, 2022. Peterborough Public Health

The health unit’s COVID-19 tracker site provides updates each Wednesday. The tracker reported the following data for its jurisdiction, which is Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation, as of 3:20 p.m. on June 1:

Lab-confirmed deaths: 79 since the pandemic was declared — one more since the May 25 update. On March 11, 2022, the health unit removed three deaths reported early in the pandemic from its database due to a change in provincial reporting methodology.

New PCR-confirmed cases: 70 since the May 25 update.

Active PCR lab-confirmed cases: 174 — up from 163 reported on May 25 but down from 210 reported on May 18. The province and health unit note the number of active cases being reported is an “underestimation” due to changes to PCR testing availability effective Dec. 31, 2021.

Cumulative lab-confirmed cases: 7,508 since the pandemic began.

Hospitalized cases: Peterborough Regional Health Centre as of Tuesday afternoon reported nine inpatients. There were a record-high 40 inpatients reported on April 22.

The health unit reports 341 cumulative hospitalized cases since the pandemic began, six more since the May 25 update. There have been 45 cases in an intensive care unit since the pandemic was declared — one more since May 25. The hospital reports one patient transfer related to provincial directives so far in 2022.

Resolved cases: 58 additional resolved cases since May 11. The 7,255 cumulative resolved cases make up approximately 96.6 per cent of all lab-confirmed cases since the pandemic was declared.

Vaccination: The health unit reports 354,270 doses administered. Among all eligible residents, 84 per cent have one dose, 81 per cent have two doses and 54 per cent have three doses.

Outbreaks

The health unit only reports “high-risk” outbreaks. Two new outbreaks were declared since the May 25 update.

Fairhaven long-term care in Peterborough: Declared May 30.

long-term care in Peterborough: Declared May 30. Centennial Place long-term care in Millbrook: Harvest House section. Declared May 30.

Other active outbreaks:

Extendicare Peterborough long-term care in Peterborough: Declared April 26.

long-term care in Peterborough: Declared April 26. Regency Retirement home in Lakefield: Declared May 24.

Outbreaks lifted since May 25:

Congregate living facility (no. 41) in Peterborough: Declared May 19, lifted May 30.

(no. 41) in Peterborough: Declared May 19, lifted May 30. Congregate living facility (no. 40) in Peterborough: Declared May 16, lifted May 27.

(no. 40) in Peterborough: Declared May 16, lifted May 27. Peterborough Retirement Residence in Peterborough: Declared May 2; lifted May 30.

in Peterborough: Declared May 2; lifted May 30. Centennial Place long-term care in Millbrook: Heritage House outbreak declared April 26; lifted May 31.

The health unit reports 1,218 cumulative cases associated with 155 outbreaks since the pandemic was declared — nine more cases since the May 25 update.