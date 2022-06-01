OPP issue reminder after 3 vehicles with keys inside stolen in Perth County

Send this page to someone via email

In just four days, three vehicles were stolen in West Perth and North Perth after the keys had been left inside, according to Ontario Provincial Police.

Perth County OPP say the first vehicle was swiped from a residence on St Patrick Street in West Perth early Sunday morning.

The officers’ investigation showed that sometime that morning, the thief (or thieves) made off with a Grey Chevrolet Cruze after the keys were left inside. Police say they found the car a short time later in the parking lot of a nearby school.

Police were also called to a home on Riverview Drive in North Perth on Wednesday morning after a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado had gone missing.

Police say the vehicle disappeared sometime the night before.

It was found a few hours later in Guelph.

Perth County OPP were also called to a home on Perth Road 178 in North Perth on Wednesday morning after the victim realized their 2018 Jeep Cherokee had been pilfered. The victim’s wallet was also inside the missing vehicle, police said.

Police say the missing Jeep is valued at more than $25,000.

They are reminding residents to always lock their vehicle and remove the ignition keys as well as any valuables when they leave their vehicle unattended.

