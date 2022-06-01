SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Health Canada OKs Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot for teens ages 16 and 17

By Staff Reuters
Posted June 1, 2022 1:10 pm
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Pfizer vaccine booster dose neutralizes Omicron variant, BioNTech CEO says' COVID-19: Pfizer vaccine booster dose neutralizes Omicron variant, BioNTech CEO says
WATCH: Pfizer vaccine booster dose neutralizes Omicron variant, BioNTech CEO says – Dec 8, 2021

Canada on Wednesday authorized a single booster shot of Pfizer and partner BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine for 16- and 17-year-olds.

Regulator Health Canada had cleared an extra dose of the vaccine for people 18 and older in November last year. The booster is meant to be administered six months after the primary two-dose series.

The decision was based on data from two studies of the booster shot among individuals 16 and older. The agency said potential risks of inflammatory heart conditions, myocarditis or pericarditis, have been included in the shot’s label.

Trending Stories

Read more: Health Canada approves Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5-11

The cases have been reported after administration of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna’s COVID-19 shot, especially among young men. Health Canada had authorized a primary series of Pfizer’s shot for those 16 and older in December 2020.

Story continues below advertisement

In the United States, a booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, branded Comirnaty, is cleared for use among children as young as five years.

© 2022 Reuters
