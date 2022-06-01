Menu

Canada

N.B. couple ‘going to have some fun now’ after winning $1M lotto prize

By The Staff Global News
Posted June 1, 2022 1:21 pm
Donald and Janet of Pointe-du-Chêne, N.B. won $1 million in the the May 24, 2022 Lotto Max draw. View image in full screen
Donald and Janet of Pointe-du-Chêne, N.B. won $1 million in the the May 24, 2022 Lotto Max draw. Atlantic Lottery

Donald and Janet Duncan of Pointe-du-Chêne, N.B. plan to “have some fun now” after winning a $1-million prize in last week’s Lotto Max draw.

In a news release, Donald said he could barely believe it when the cashier told him he was a major winner, and his wife thought it was a joke too.

“He couldn’t even call because he was just trembling, so I ended up calling,” Janet said, while reminiscing about their phone call to Atlantic Lottery.

Read more: Cape Breton man’s $17.4-million lottery win his second jackpot in seven years

Donald said he has never been a regular lottery player, and only bought tickets on a whim.

Now, their winnings will help make retirement easier. The couple plans to pay off their mortgage, live debt-free and do more travelling.

“We can go anywhere we want really,” Janet said. “We’ve got options.”

The winning ticket was purchased at Belliveau’s Grocery in Pointe-du-Chêne, N.B., which will receive a one-per-cent seller’s prize.

