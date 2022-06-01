Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Consumer

Tri Star Seafood Supply Ltd. brand live spot prawns recalled due to norovirus risk

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 1, 2022 1:02 pm
A recall has been issued for Tri-Star Seafood Supply Ltd. brand live spot prawns due to a possible norovirus contamination. View image in full screen
A recall has been issued for Tri-Star Seafood Supply Ltd. brand live spot prawns due to a possible norovirus contamination. Getty Images

A recall has been issued for Tri-Star Seafood Supply Ltd. brand live spot prawns due to a possible norovirus contamination.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says the shellfish were sold in B.C., Alberta, Manitoba and Ontario, and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories as well.

Read more: Jif peanut butter products recalled in Canada due to salmonella risk

They should be thrown out or returned to the place of purchase.

Click to play video: 'Jif peanut butter products recalled in Canada due to salmonella risk' Jif peanut butter products recalled in Canada due to salmonella risk
Jif peanut butter products recalled in Canada due to salmonella risk – May 23, 2022

The CFIA says there have been reported illnesses associated with the consumption of the prawns.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Mars Wrigley candies recalled after complaints of thin metal strands

The recall was triggered as part of an investigation into a foodborne illness outbreak, and the CFIA says there may be other product recalls.

The agency notes that people with norovirus illness usually develop symptoms of diarrhea, vomiting, nausea and stomach cramps within 24 to 48 hours, but possibly as early as 12 hours.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Canadian Food Inspection Agency tagFood Recall tagProduct recall tagprawns tagPrawn recall tagTri-Star Seafood Supply Ltd. tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers