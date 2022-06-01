Peterborough police seek man dressed as fake security guard in theft investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough police are investigating a theft involving an individual posing as a fake security guard early Wednesday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, just after midnight, officers were contacted by Westforce Security regarding an incident involving two security guards in the area of George and Rink streets.

The guards reported that while patrolling the area on foot, they noticed an unknown man dressed in a similar fashion to them who was rummaging through the guards’ company vehicle.

The suspect fled the area when approached by the guards.

When the security guards reached their vehicle, they discovered large magnets used to identify the vehicle as a Westforce Security vehicle were missing.

The Whitby-based company serves businesses in Toronto, the GTA, Peterborough and City of Kawartha Lakes. Clients in the city include the Peterborough Memorial Centre and the Peterborough Regional Health Centre.

The suspect was described to police as Caucasian, bald, standing about six feet tall with a slim build. He was wearing a grey polo shirt, black tactical cargo pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Peterborough police crime l;ine at 705-876-1122 x555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.stopcrimehere.ca