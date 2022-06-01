Menu

Health

Outbreaks of diseases like monkeypox becoming more frequent, WHO warns

By Staff Reuters
Posted June 1, 2022 11:53 am
Click to play video: 'Monkeypox mortality rate unclear due to lack of surveillance in some countries: WHO' Monkeypox mortality rate unclear due to lack of surveillance in some countries: WHO
On Wednesday, World Health Organization infectious disease epidemiologist Maria Van Kerkhove said that due to a lack of surveillance in some countries, the mortality rate for monkeypox is unclear. The WHO is requesting countries increase their surveillance of these cases, and Van Kerkhove added there's "a lot" that could be done to better understand the illness.

Outbreaks of endemic diseases such as monkeypox and lassa fever are becoming more persistent and frequent, the World Health Organization’s emergencies director, Mike Ryan, warned on Wednesday.

Read more: 1st suspected case of monkeypox reported in New Brunswick

As the climate change contributes to rapidly changing weather conditions like drought, animals and human are changing their food-seeking behaviour. As a result, diseases that typically circulate in animals are increasingly jumping into humans, he said.

Read more: Toronto Public Health confirms 2nd case of monkeypox virus

“Unfortunately, that ability to amplify that disease and move it on within our communities is increasing – so both disease emergence and disease amplification factors have increased.”

Click to play video: 'WHO doesn’t expect monkeypox to turn into another pandemic' WHO doesn’t expect monkeypox to turn into another pandemic
WHO doesn’t expect monkeypox to turn into another pandemic
