Canada

3 dead after head-on collision in Tay Valley Township

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted June 1, 2022 11:18 am
OPP View image in full screen
Global News file

Provincial police in Lanark County are investigating a head-on collision that left three people dead.

The collision happened at about 11 a.m. Tuesday on Christie Lake Road.

Police and fire crews attended the scene and pronounced both of the drivers dead, while a passenger was transported to hospital with serious injuries but died in hospital.

The deceased are 40-year-old Tim Shepherd of Perth, 57-year-old Robert Bremner of Maberly and 73-year-old Rose Dixon of Maberly.

