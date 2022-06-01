Andrea Horwath, Mike Schreiner visit Waterloo Region on Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

Two major party leaders will make campaign stops in Waterloo Region on the final day before Ontarians cast their vote in the 2022 provincial election.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath will make a stop at Marjorie Knight’s campaign office in Cambridge at 11:30 a.m.

It is part of a busy day for Horwath as she is also scheduled to visit Brampton, Brantford, Freelton and Toronto.

Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner will be in Kitchener at 3:15 p.m. to support local area candidates at the intersection of Fairway Road South and Wilson Avenue.

He also has a busy day planned with scheduled stops in Brantford, St. Thomas and London.

Both PC Leader Doug Ford and Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca have quiet days planned as they are scheduled to be in the provincial capital on Wednesday.

