Oxford County OPP search for suspects after attempted robbery reported in Drumbo

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

OPP are searching for three suspects after an attempted robbery was reported in Oxford County.

The attempted robbery took place at a financial institution on Oxford Street in Drumbo, Blandford-Blenheim Township, on Monday at about 4:40 p.m., officers said.

The suspects were unsuccessful in attempting to enter the premises and fled the scene in a black Audi Q5 Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV), police said.

The vehicle was last seen travelling eastbound on Oxford Road 8.

All suspects were described as wearing dark clothing, including hoodies, face coverings and blue surgical gloves.