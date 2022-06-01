Sketches of 2 suspects in N.B. assault, attempted abduction released by police

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick RCMP have released sketches of two suspects believed to be involved in an assault – and an attempted abduction.

A woman reported to police that she was flagged down by another woman to help change a flat tire on May 23 around 7 p.m., on Highway 180 between Saint-Quentin and Bathurst.

But the woman was allegedly assaulted by two men when she got out of her vehicle. She got away as they attempted to pull her into a van, according to police.

According to a release by RCMP, the first suspect is described as a woman with long blonde wavy hair, who was wearing a long pink jacket. “She spoke French and English with no apparent accent,” it read.

A sketch of the female suspect in the attempted abduction is seen. New Brunswick RCMP

The second suspect was described as a man with dark hair, dark eyes, and a dark full beard.

Story continues below advertisement

A sketch of the male suspect in the attempted abduction is seen. New Brunswick RCMP

Police said in a Tuesday release there was a third suspect involved in the incident, a man with dark hair, dark eyes and a clean shave, though a sketch was not provided.

“One of the two men is believed to have suffered a serious eye injury in the incident,” police said.

Sgt. Roch Lizotte with the Chaleur Region RCMP said police hope that someone will recognize the individuals in the sketches and come forward.

“If you recognize either of these people, please call police. Any bit of information helps.”