Man with gunshot wound dropped off at hospital in Peterborough: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating another shooting in which a gunshot wound victim was dropped off at the hospital in Peterborough, Ont.

Peterborough police on Monday reported that around 7:30 p.m. on May 30, officers were called to the emergency department at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre regarding a 30-year-old victim from Toronto with a gunshot wound.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Police say the victim was airlifted to a Toronto-trauma hospital for treatment.

The investigation determined that the victim had been brought to hospital by another man. Police allege the man who brought the victim was uncooperative, leading to an obstructing a peace officer charge for a 33-year-old from Orleans, Ont.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on June 18.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 705-876-1122 ext. 555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at stopcrimehere.ca.