Canada

Bank of Canada to release interest rate decision amid rising inflation

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 1, 2022 7:32 am
Click to play video: 'Preparing for the latest interest rate hike' Preparing for the latest interest rate hike
WATCH: Preparing for the latest interest rate hike

The Bank of Canada will make its latest interest rate decision Wednesday morning as it tries to put the brakes on runaway inflation.

The central bank raised its key interest rate half a percentage point in April to one per cent – the biggest hike in 22 years, and one that followed a quarter-percentage-point bump in March.

Read more: Canadians may see a 0.5% interest rate hike this week thanks to ‘persistent’ inflation

Economists are expecting the Bank of Canada to hike its key interest rate by another half-percentage point to 1.5 per cent on Wednesday.

The Bank of Canada makes changes to its trendsetting interest rate in an effort to control inflation with a target of two per cent.

According to Statistics Canada, the annual pace of inflation rose to 6.8 per cent in April, the fastest year-over-year rise in more than three decades.

The soaring cost of consumer goods from gasoline to groceries has experts speculating that further interest rate hikes are on the horizon this year.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
