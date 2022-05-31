Man killed in crash between school bus and motorcycle north of Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

A fatal collision between a school bus and motorcycle left one man dead and tied up traffic north of Calgary Tuesday afternoon and into the evening.

Airdrie RCMP said the man driving the motorcycle was killed just before 4 p.m. near Acme, Alta.

Nobody on the bus was hurt, RCMP said. Two children were on board at the time.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist was called to the scene, police said.

As of publishing, Highway 567 at Township Road 270 remained closed for investigation.

Drivers were being asked to avoid the area until the road was cleared, which was expected to take several hours.

