Traffic

Man killed in crash between school bus and motorcycle north of Calgary

By Radana Williams Global News
Posted May 31, 2022 8:07 pm
Airdrie RCMP were on the scene of a fatal crash between a school bus and motorcycle May 31, 2022. View image in full screen
Airdrie RCMP were on the scene of a fatal crash between a school bus and motorcycle May 31, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A fatal collision between a school bus and motorcycle left one man dead and tied up traffic north of Calgary Tuesday afternoon and into the evening.

Airdrie RCMP said the man driving the motorcycle was killed just before 4 p.m. near Acme, Alta.

Nobody on the bus was hurt, RCMP said. Two children were on board at the time.

Trending Stories

An RCMP collision reconstructionist was called to the scene, police said.

As of publishing, Highway 567 at Township Road 270 remained closed for investigation.

Drivers were being asked to avoid the area until the road was cleared, which was expected to take several hours.

— More to come…

